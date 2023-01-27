Slideshow: Kuskokwim 300 start
1 of 13 — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7771.JPG
Mushers head down the shoot at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
2 of 13 — 230127_MCDolan_K300Start-7.jpg
A sled dog spreads the love before the start of the 44th Kuskokwim 300 on January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
3 of 13 — 20230127-K300-KBasile-4278.JPG
John Snyder at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
4 of 13 — 230127_MCDolan_K300Start-11.jpg
Two sled dogs huddle up before the start of the 44th Kuskokwim 300 on January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
5 of 13 — 20230127-K300-KBasile-4373.JPG
Spectators at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
6 of 13 — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7660.JPG
Student reporters Rayna Charles and Glennesha Carl anchor the Kuskokwim 300 startline livestream. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
7 of 13 — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7851.JPG
Greg Morgan and Val Bue hold Twyla Elhardt's team at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
8 of 13 — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7632.JPG
Arthur Abalama and his daughter watch the start of the Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
9 of 13 — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7594.JPG
Maurice Andrew and Tiffany Andrews at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
10 of 13 — 20230127-K300-KBasile-4241.JPG
Sam Brewer and Jessica Klejka at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
11 of 13 — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7618.JPG
Andy Angstman and Myron Angstman team up as announcers at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 on January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
12 of 13 — 230127_MCDolan_K300Start-12.jpg
A sled dog awaits the long road ahead at the start of the 44th Kuskokwim 300 on January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
13 of 13 — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7978.JPG
Spectators watch the fireworks show following the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile