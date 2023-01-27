© 2023 KYUK
Slideshow: Kuskokwim 300 start

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Katie Basile
Published January 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM AKST
20230127-K300-KBasile-7771.JPG
1 of 13  — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7771.JPG
Mushers head down the shoot at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
230127_MCDolan_K300Start-7.jpg
2 of 13  — 230127_MCDolan_K300Start-7.jpg
A sled dog spreads the love before the start of the 44th Kuskokwim 300 on January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
20230127-K300-KBasile-4278.JPG
3 of 13  — 20230127-K300-KBasile-4278.JPG
John Snyder at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
230127_MCDolan_K300Start-11.jpg
4 of 13  — 230127_MCDolan_K300Start-11.jpg
Two sled dogs huddle up before the start of the 44th Kuskokwim 300 on January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
20230127-K300-KBasile-4373.JPG
5 of 13  — 20230127-K300-KBasile-4373.JPG
Spectators at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
20230127-K300-KBasile-7660.JPG
6 of 13  — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7660.JPG
Student reporters Rayna Charles and Glennesha Carl anchor the Kuskokwim 300 startline livestream. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
20230127-K300-KBasile-7851.JPG
7 of 13  — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7851.JPG
Greg Morgan and Val Bue hold Twyla Elhardt's team at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
20230127-K300-KBasile-7632.JPG
8 of 13  — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7632.JPG
Arthur Abalama and his daughter watch the start of the Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
20230127-K300-KBasile-7594.JPG
9 of 13  — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7594.JPG
Maurice Andrew and Tiffany Andrews at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
20230127-K300-KBasile-4241.JPG
10 of 13  — 20230127-K300-KBasile-4241.JPG
Sam Brewer and Jessica Klejka at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
20230127-K300-KBasile-7618.JPG
11 of 13  — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7618.JPG
Andy Angstman and Myron Angstman team up as announcers at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 on January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
230127_MCDolan_K300Start-12.jpg
12 of 13  — 230127_MCDolan_K300Start-12.jpg
A sled dog awaits the long road ahead at the start of the 44th Kuskokwim 300 on January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
20230127-K300-KBasile-7978.JPG
13 of 13  — 20230127-K300-KBasile-7978.JPG
Spectators watch the fireworks show following the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer at KYUK. In her free time, she enjoys singing, taking long walks, and petting dogs.
Katie Basile
Katie Basile is an independent photographer and multimedia storyteller from Bethel, Alaska.
