Jason Pavila has scratched from the Kuskokwim 300 at the Tuluksak checkpoint. The Kwethluk musher took a fall and ended his race early on Jan. 29. This is the first scratch of the 2023 race.

Nineteen-year-old Pavila was running in his second K300. He won the Rookie of the Year prize in 2022. Pavila was able to see a nurse on site at the Tuluksak school after potentially injuring his arm.