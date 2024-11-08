-
When Quinhagak’s Native corporation expressed interest this summer in getting residents trained up, the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection also saw an opportunity.
The city and statewide organizations are assessing damages to find out what support the community needs.
The tribe’s letter to the state emphasizes that the village doesn't have the funds or response capability to cover the emergency.
Quinhagak’s Nunalleq Museum has the world's largest collection of Yup’ik artifacts, and they keep finding moreQuinhagak’s Nunalleq Museum celebrates its fifth anniversary and another summer of discoveries.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced an emergency opening in a portion of Unit 18 south of the Eek River drainage, and north of and including the Carter Bay drainage. The hunt will open Dec. 1 and end Dec. 15.
Searchers are looking for seven people who’ve gone missing while traveling by boat to Quinhagak. The group was last seen on Oct. 20 in Eek, the nearest…
Community spread of COVID-19 is occurring in Quinhagak, according to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation. YKHC announced the news on Oct. 3 in a joint…
On Tuesday, June 30, a Bethel grand jury indicted a Quinhagak teenager on charges of sexually assaulting and killing a 10-year-old girl.Jordan T. Mark,…
Quinhagak has extended its travel restrictions until June 15. Non-residents cannot travel into the community unless they are essential personnel. Anyone…
The Native Village of Kwinhagak has added another month to its travel restrictions. Originally, the restrictions were put in place through the end of…