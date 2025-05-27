-
Two men are missing after a skiff sank off the coast of Mekoryuk on Monday, May 26, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers said 72-year-old Samuel Shavings and 65-year-old Albert Williams remain missing. A search is ongoing.
Fifty-seven-year-old Leonard Olrun has been convicted of sexually abusing three children aged 13 to 14 in Mekoryuk in 2020 and 2021.
“I was scared. I felt like puking at first, but then it got better as we were playing,” said Dana Kiokun, one of Meyoryuk’s two female players.
“I was super-very nervous,” said sophomore Harvey Wesley. “Because it was my first game, and I was nervous and I was scared.”
Elder Eula Acurunaq David passed away on May 29 at the age of 90. Originally from Scammon Bay, David was a worldly, culturally fluid and fluent woman who went on to live in Fortuna Ledge, Mekoryuk, and eventually Bethel. She had a long and robust career as a community health aide in Mekoryuk, and later as medical translator in Bethel.
