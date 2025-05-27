Elder Eula Acurunaq David passed away on May 29 at the age of 90. Originally from Scammon Bay, David was a worldly, culturally fluid and fluent woman who went on to live in Fortuna Ledge, Mekoryuk, and eventually Bethel. She had a long and robust career as a community health aide in Mekoryuk, and later as medical translator in Bethel.

