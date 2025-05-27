© 2025 KYUK
2 men missing after skiff sinks near Mekoryuk

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published May 27, 2025 at 2:53 PM AKDT
Mekoryuk, on Nunivak Island.
NOAA ShoreZone
Mekoryuk, on Nunivak Island.

Two men are missing after a skiff they were traveling in sank off the coast of Mekoryuk on Monday, May 26, according to Alaska State Troopers.

As of Tuesday, May 27, troopers said that 72-year-old Samuel Shavings and 65-year-old Albert Williams remain missing. A search is ongoing.

Three men were in the 10-foot Ocean Pro skiff when it sank in rough water conditions off the coast of Mekoryuk on Nunivak Island, according to a trooper dispatch. One man was able to swim to shore.

Two local boats from Mekoryuk searched overnight for the missing men between May 26 and May 27, and the United States Coast Guard planned to launch an aircraft and route a vessel to the area to assist with the search on May 27.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

Corrected: May 27, 2025 at 5:30 PM AKDT
This article has been updated to correct a line that referenced "missing man" rather than "missing men."
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
