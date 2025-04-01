Mekoryuk man convicted of numerous sex assault crimes against minors

A Mekoryuk man has been convicted of numerous felony sex assault crimes against minors in the Nunivak Island community.

Fifty-seven-year-old Leonard Olrun has been convicted of sexually abusing three children aged 13 to 14 in Mekoryuk in 2020 and 2021, according to a press release from the state. The crimes came to light through interviews conducted at a children’s advocacy center in Bethel and a corresponding investigation by the Alaska State Troopers.

Following a two-week trial in Bethel Superior Court, a jury found Olrun guilty on March 27 of two counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, five counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and six counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Olrun was also found guilty of third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance for providing marijuana to a child.

According to the state, Olrun was previously convicted of second-degree sexual assault in 1987, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor in 2002, and coercion in 2015.

Olrun’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Bethel Superior Court. He faces a maximum sentence of 614 years in prison.