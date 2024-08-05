-
Merna Lomack Wharton takes a conservative approach with her signature touches as she pieces together regalia based on her great-grandmother’s design.
-
Last month, Akiachak Native Community cut the ribbon on a brand new health clinic. Village health aides say the new, larger space will help them to better serve the community.
-
Alaska State Troopers say video footage shows a man entering an unoccupied police station in the early morning hours, where he takes the keys to a side-by-side and later appears to take a phone call.
-
Fifty-year-old John Hammonds was found guilty of sexually assaulting two victims, including at his home in Akiachak in 2021.
-
Troopers say 59-year-old Roy Michael Jr. was found deceased in an open field somewhere between Akiachak and Kwethluk on the morning of Feb. 21.
-
Snyder told KYUK’s trail reporter that his dogs have bad frostbite and he ‘doesn’t want to hurt them any more.'
-
According to an arrest warrant, 55-year-old Edward Peter and his two sons, 30-year-old Zack Peter and 23-year-old Max Peter, were charged with six felony counts of alleged assault on Jan. 2.
-
On Nov. 7, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that disaster assistance teams had scheduled a visit to Akiachak this week to help people register for disaster assistance from the ice jam and snowmelt flooding that occurred this past spring.
-
It took 12 jurors only two and a half hours of deliberation to find John Mark Hammonds guilty of all 14 felony counts of sexual abuse and assault on a minor and one misdemeanor count that occurred while in custody.
-
The trial against a former sixth grade school teacher in the Yupiit School District is underway in Bethel. John Mark Hammonds is facing 15 felony counts of sexual abuse and assault on a minor and one misdemeanor.