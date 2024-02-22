© 2024 KYUK
Search and rescue crews locate body of missing man near Akiachak

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published February 22, 2024 at 5:41 PM AKST
Roy Michael Jr.
What's Happening in Akiachak Facebook page
Roy Michael Jr.

Alaska State Troopers have confirmed that the body of a man recovered by search and rescue crews between Akiachak and Kwethluk is 59-year-old Roy Michael Jr., who was reported missing on Feb. 19.

According to the Akiachak Police Department, Michael Jr. left the village on foot sometime on the morning of Feb. 19, following a snowmachine trail toward Kwethluk, roughly 7 miles away.

According to a trooper dispatch, Akiachak residents reported seeing Michael Jr. walking toward a cabin in the area sometime on the afternoon of Feb. 20. Search and rescue crews from Akiachak and Kwethluk located Michael Jr.’s body in an open field between Akiachak and Kwethluk at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, according to troopers.

Michael Jr.’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. His next of kin have been notified.
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson