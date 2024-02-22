Search and rescue crews locate body of missing man near Akiachak

Alaska State Troopers have confirmed that the body of a man recovered by search and rescue crews between Akiachak and Kwethluk is 59-year-old Roy Michael Jr., who was reported missing on Feb. 19.

According to the Akiachak Police Department, Michael Jr. left the village on foot sometime on the morning of Feb. 19, following a snowmachine trail toward Kwethluk, roughly 7 miles away.

According to a trooper dispatch, Akiachak residents reported seeing Michael Jr. walking toward a cabin in the area sometime on the afternoon of Feb. 20. Search and rescue crews from Akiachak and Kwethluk located Michael Jr.’s body in an open field between Akiachak and Kwethluk at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, according to troopers.

Michael Jr.’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. His next of kin have been notified.