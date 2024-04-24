© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Akiachak man charged with stealing village police vehicle

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:58 PM AKDT
The Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center is seen in Bethel, Alaska.
Alaska Department of Corrections
The Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center is seen in Bethel, Alaska.

An Akiachak man has been arrested and charged with felony vehicle theft and criminal trespass after allegedly stealing a side-by-side off-road vehicle from the village’s police department.

According to Alaska State Troopers, surveillance video footage shows 24-year-old Nathaniel Moses entering an unoccupied Akiachak Police Department building at around 3:30 a.m. on April 13.

The man in the video is seen taking the keys to the side-by-side and driving away. Roughly an hour later, he returns to the police station, where he appears to take a phone call in the main office, before leaving on the side-by-side again, according to the charging document.

Moses was also allegedly seen stopping people on the side-by-side and telling them he was a tribal police officer. The vehicle was later found stuck in a ditch with the keys inside of it.

Moses is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing and is being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.

Updated: April 24, 2024 at 2:36 PM AKDT
This article has an updated headline.
Public Safety
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
Related Content
Load More