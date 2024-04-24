Akiachak man charged with stealing village police vehicle

An Akiachak man has been arrested and charged with felony vehicle theft and criminal trespass after allegedly stealing a side-by-side off-road vehicle from the village’s police department.

According to Alaska State Troopers, surveillance video footage shows 24-year-old Nathaniel Moses entering an unoccupied Akiachak Police Department building at around 3:30 a.m. on April 13.

The man in the video is seen taking the keys to the side-by-side and driving away. Roughly an hour later, he returns to the police station, where he appears to take a phone call in the main office, before leaving on the side-by-side again, according to the charging document.

Moses was also allegedly seen stopping people on the side-by-side and telling them he was a tribal police officer. The vehicle was later found stuck in a ditch with the keys inside of it.

Moses is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing and is being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.