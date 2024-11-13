Bethel Invitational wrestling tournament packs Warrior Dome

The Bethel Warriors wrestlers took a break from a busy travel schedule last weekend to host teams from across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and the state at the Warrior Dome for the Bethel Invitational.

In the end, a private school from Fairbanks called the Student Wrestling Development Program took first place overall among high school teams. Bethel Regional High School and Nikiski High School nabbed the second and third place spots.

Bethel came away from the invitational with multiple individual champions, as did teams from across Western Alaska.

For the girls, Bethel’s Claire Dyment took first in the 100-pound weight class, while Alexis Prince of St. Mary’s did the same in the 185-pound weight class.

For the high school boys, champions included Bethel’s Cole Iverson in the 103-pound weight class, Mason Charles of Akiachak in the 112-pound weight class, Troy Morgan of Aniak in the 125-pound weight class, and Bethel’s Jackson Iverson in the 145-pound weight class.

Both of the Iverson brothers, in addition to Dyment, were recognized as Outstanding Wrestlers by coaches at the invitational.

In the elementary and junior high competition, hometown teams swept the top three spots for the tournament, led by Bethel Junior High and followed by Gladys Jung Elementary and Ayaprun Elitnaurvik.

Bethel seventh-grader Maya Iverson, who took third competing as a girl in the boys 84-pound weight class, was also recognized as an Outstanding Wrestler by coaches.

Next up, the Warriors head to the Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament in Wasilla from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17.