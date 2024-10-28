Bethel Warriors wrestlers take third at Top Dog invitational in Nikiski

The Bethel Warriors wrestlers traveled to the Kenai Peninsula over the weekend to compete in the Top Dog invitational hosted by Nikiski High School.

While the Warriors were well within Bulldog country, both the boys and girls teams proved that they were up for the challenge. They took third overall from a field of 20 teams, with Soldotna leading the pack to finish first overall.

Bethel brought home two freshman champions from the invitational. On the boys side, Cole Iverson was the Top Dog in the 103-pound weight class, winning by fall over Cordova’s Trent Dundas. Freshman phenom Claire Dyment won by fall in the girls 107-pound weight class over Soldotna’s Jessica LeClair, the reigning 2023 state champion.

Other top three finishes for the Warriors include Aidan Crow, who won by fall over Grace Christian’s Trace Verley to place third in the 103-pound weight class. In the 125-pound weight class, Bethel’s Brandon Ayapan lost by technical fall in the championship match against Soldotna’s Titus Watts to take second. Bethel’s Sheldon Smith also nabbed second place after going down by fall in the championship match to Soldotna’s Carson Cobb in the 130-pound weight class.

The top three wrestlers in their respective weight classes received medals, while the top three teams received trophies. Individual champions received commemorative dog bones to mark their status at Top Dog.