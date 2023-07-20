Listen: 2023 Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association 8-on-8 Mud Volleyball Tournament

The Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association organizes an 8-on-8 Mud Volleyball Tournament each year to raise funds for everything from relief for fire victims to the New Year's Eve Fireworks show. On July 15, six teams braved the rain and 50 degree temperatures to compete in the tournament.

In the end, Kiss My Ace reclaimed their title after beating Hit Faced.

Joey Valadez, Jesslyn McGowan, Andrew Magel, Ashleigh Itta, Nelson Lliaban, and Wilton Charles spoke to KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello during the charity volleyball tournament.