Listen: Executive chefs provide a special meal to students at Bethel’s Ayaprun Elitnaurvik
1 of 7 — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08701.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
2 of 7 — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08772.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
3 of 7 — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08782.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
4 of 7 — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08822.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
5 of 7 — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08831.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
6 of 7 — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08848.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
7 of 7 — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08853.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
On Wednesday, Nana management services held a special lunch event for students in Bethel. The company's chefs were invited to the Ayaprun Elitnaurvik school to provide a meal for kindergarten through twelfth grade students.
They produced a menu that students could make all their own. It was an opportunity for students to be exposed to new foods and new ways of eating things.
On the day's menu - macaroni and cheese. Students chose from a number of toppings.
KYUK's Francisco Martínezcuello followed Principal of Bethel’s Ayaprun Elitnaurvik school, Joshua Gill through the school and has this audio postcard.
Ayaprun Elitnaurvik Chef For A Day