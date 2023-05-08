© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Culture & Community Features

Listen: Executive chefs provide a special meal to students at Bethel’s Ayaprun Elitnaurvik

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published May 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM AKDT
230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08701.jpg
1 of 7  — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08701.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08772.jpg
2 of 7  — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08772.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08782.jpg
3 of 7  — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08782.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08822.jpg
4 of 7  — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08822.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08831.jpg
5 of 7  — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08831.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08848.jpg
6 of 7  — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08848.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08853.jpg
7 of 7  — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08853.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK

On Wednesday, Nana management services held a special lunch event for students in Bethel. The company's chefs were invited to the Ayaprun Elitnaurvik school to provide a meal for kindergarten through twelfth grade students.

They produced a menu that students could make all their own. It was an opportunity for students to be exposed to new foods and new ways of eating things.

On the day's menu - macaroni and cheese. Students chose from a number of toppings.

KYUK's Francisco Martínezcuello followed Principal of Bethel’s Ayaprun Elitnaurvik school, Joshua Gill through the school and has this audio postcard.

Ayaprun Elitnaurvik Chef For A Day

Arts, Culture & Community Features
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello