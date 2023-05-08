Listen: Executive chefs provide a special meal to students at Bethel’s Ayaprun Elitnaurvik

On Wednesday, Nana management services held a special lunch event for students in Bethel. The company's chefs were invited to the Ayaprun Elitnaurvik school to provide a meal for kindergarten through twelfth grade students.

They produced a menu that students could make all their own. It was an opportunity for students to be exposed to new foods and new ways of eating things.

On the day's menu - macaroni and cheese. Students chose from a number of toppings.

KYUK's Francisco Martínezcuello followed Principal of Bethel’s Ayaprun Elitnaurvik school, Joshua Gill through the school and has this audio postcard.