Education

Listen: Bethel’s Ayaprun Elitnaurvik students prepare pike fish they caught

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM AKDT
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-1.jpg
1 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-1.jpg
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-2.jpg
2 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-2.jpg
students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08876.jpg
3 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08876.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08881.jpg
4 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_Lunch-08881.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-3.jpg
5 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-3.jpg
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-6.jpg
6 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-6.jpg
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-4.jpg
7 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-4.jpg
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-7.jpg
8 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-7.jpg
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-8.jpg
9 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-8.jpg
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-9.jpg
10 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-9.jpg
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-12.jpg
11 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-12.jpg
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-10.jpg
12 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-10.jpg
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-11.jpg
13 of 13  — 230503_Ayaprun_MCDolan-11.jpg
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

In late April, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik students went ice fishing on the Johnson River, a tributary of the Kuskokwim. For some, it was their first time catching fish.

During the first week of May, students were tasked with preparing the pike. Each grade was responsible for a portion of the preparation like heading, gutting, and filleting, brining.

KYUK's Francisco Martínezcuello followed the students tasked with cleaning the pikes off in saltwater brine; and has this audio postcard.

Bethel's Ayaprun Elitnaurvik Students Prepare Pike

Education
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello
