Listen: Bethel’s Ayaprun Elitnaurvik students prepare pike fish they caught
Students at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik spend the afternoon cleaning pike on May 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
In late April, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik students went ice fishing on the Johnson River, a tributary of the Kuskokwim. For some, it was their first time catching fish.
During the first week of May, students were tasked with preparing the pike. Each grade was responsible for a portion of the preparation like heading, gutting, and filleting, brining.
KYUK's Francisco Martínezcuello followed the students tasked with cleaning the pikes off in saltwater brine; and has this audio postcard.
Bethel's Ayaprun Elitnaurvik Students Prepare Pike