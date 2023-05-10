Listen: Bethel’s Ayaprun Elitnaurvik students prepare pike fish they caught

In late April, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik students went ice fishing on the Johnson River, a tributary of the Kuskokwim. For some, it was their first time catching fish.

During the first week of May, students were tasked with preparing the pike. Each grade was responsible for a portion of the preparation like heading, gutting, and filleting, brining.

KYUK's Francisco Martínezcuello followed the students tasked with cleaning the pikes off in saltwater brine; and has this audio postcard.