Two search and rescue efforts for missing moose hunters are occurring along the lower Kuskokwim River. One is near Kalskag and the other is near Bethel.

Dwayne Hoffman is coordinating the search effort near Kalskag. He said that Daniel Laraux, who goes by the name “One One,” went missing a week ago on the evening of Sept. 1, the day moose hunting opened in the Kuskokwim River area. Laraux and his partner had set up camp at Hoffman’s cabin. Hoffman said that the camp is about 5 miles upriver from Kalskag on the Old River Slough. Hoffman said that Laruax could have gone missing on land or water. According to Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR), Laraux was last seen wearing a light green jacket and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, BSAR continues to look for three moose hunters who went missing near Bethel over a week ago. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn went missing on Aug. 30 after leaving to set up a moose camp. Searchers are using sonar and drag hooks to look for the men and their missing boat upriver of Bethel in Straight Slough and Tubungaluk Slough, where searchers found debris from the missing hunters’ boat, including life vests, gas containers, a coat, and a flashlight.

BSAR Vice President Perry Barr said that a dive team is scheduled to fly to Bethel this week to assist with the recovery effort.

BSAR asks anyone with information about the missing men to call Bethel Search and Rescue at 907-545-4357 or 907-545-1400. Information can also be shared with Alaska State Troopers at 907-543-2294.