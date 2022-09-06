Search and Rescue crews expand search area for group of moose hunters missing since Aug. 30

Search and Rescue crews continue to look for a group of moose hunters who have been missing since Aug. 30. The search has transitioned to a recovery effort.

Despite a full week of searching, Bethel Search and Rescue has not found moose hunters Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, or Carl Flynn, nor have they found their boat.

Searchers are continuing to look for the men in Straight Slough where they first found debris from the missing boat. The debris included life vests, a coat, and two 15 gallon containers of gas. Searchers have expanded the search area to include Tubangaluk Slough, where they found a flashlight. Volunteers from the nearby communities of Kwethluk, Atmautluak, Napaskiak, Akiachak, and Kasigluk have also participated in the search.

Searchers have been combing the sloughs using sonar to search for the missing men. The three hunters left Bethel on Aug. 30 to set up moose camp, but never returned to town.

Bethel Search and Rescue Vice President Perry Barr said that a dive team is planning to fly from Anchorage to Bethel on Sept. 7 to assist in the recovery effort. Although rain is forecast throughout the week, Barr said that Bethel Search and Rescue has never given up on a search.