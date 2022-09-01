Bethel Search and Rescue is searching for three moose hunters missing since Aug. 30

Bethel Search and Rescue is looking for a group of moose hunters who have been missing since Aug. 30.

Three men are missing: Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn. According to McIntyre’s sister, Allison McIntyre, her brother was last heard from at around 5 pm on Aug. 30 when the group left Bethel. Their plan was to set up moose camp and return to Bethel that night, but they never came back.

Bethel Search and Rescue began looking for the men that same evening. Vice President Perry Barr said searchers found possible debris from the hunters' missing KingFisher boat in Straight Slough. The boat is gray-black with a canopy and the words "Extreme Shallow’"written on the side. Volunteers are continuing to search the area in three to four boats. They are using sonar and a dog to search for the men.

Barr asked that if members of the community want to donate food to the volunteers, they should bring it to the Bethel Search and Rescue building in a transportable container that searchers can easily take on a boat.

If anyone has information on the missing men, they can text Barr at 907-545-1400.

