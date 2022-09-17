© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Science and Environment

Slideshow: Parts of Bethel flood in wake of storm

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan
Published September 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM AKDT
IMG_9368e.jpg
1 of 9  — IMG_9368e.jpg
An ATV driver splashes their way through floodwater along the Kuskokwim River shoreline in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
IMG_9323e.jpg
2 of 9  — IMG_9323e.jpg
Water from the Kuskokwim River floods Lomack Beach in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
IMG_9348e.jpg
3 of 9  — IMG_9348e.jpg
A truck makes its way through floodwater near the small boat harbor in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
IMG_9331e.jpg
4 of 9  — IMG_9331e.jpg
Debris washed up on the bank of the Kuskokwim River following the storm, pictured in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
IMG_9394e.jpg
5 of 9  — IMG_9394e.jpg
Floodwater swamps a skiff in the small boat harbor in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
IMG_9391e.jpg
6 of 9  — IMG_9391e.jpg
A boat floats nose-up in floodwater at the small boat harbor in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
IMG_9425e.jpg
7 of 9  — IMG_9425e.jpg
Roads flood with rising water from Brown's Slough in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
IMG_9428e.jpg
8 of 9  — IMG_9428e.jpg
Bethel residents and their dogs walk through flooded streets near Brown's Slough in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
IMG_9432e.jpg
9 of 9  — IMG_9432e.jpg
Flooded residential streets near Brown's Slough in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan

Parts of Bethel near the Kuskokwim River and Brown's Slough are experiencing moderate flooding in the aftermath of the historic storm that hit Alaska's Western coast on the evening of Sept. 16.

Science and Environment
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer at KYUK.
