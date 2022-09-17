Slideshow: Parts of Bethel flood in wake of storm
1 of 9 — IMG_9368e.jpg
An ATV driver splashes their way through floodwater along the Kuskokwim River shoreline in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
2 of 9 — IMG_9323e.jpg
Water from the Kuskokwim River floods Lomack Beach in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
3 of 9 — IMG_9348e.jpg
A truck makes its way through floodwater near the small boat harbor in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
4 of 9 — IMG_9331e.jpg
Debris washed up on the bank of the Kuskokwim River following the storm, pictured in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
5 of 9 — IMG_9394e.jpg
Floodwater swamps a skiff in the small boat harbor in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
6 of 9 — IMG_9391e.jpg
A boat floats nose-up in floodwater at the small boat harbor in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
7 of 9 — IMG_9425e.jpg
Roads flood with rising water from Brown's Slough in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
8 of 9 — IMG_9428e.jpg
Bethel residents and their dogs walk through flooded streets near Brown's Slough in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
9 of 9 — IMG_9432e.jpg
Flooded residential streets near Brown's Slough in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
Parts of Bethel near the Kuskokwim River and Brown's Slough are experiencing moderate flooding in the aftermath of the historic storm that hit Alaska's Western coast on the evening of Sept. 16.