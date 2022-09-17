Powerful storm slams Western Alaska

11:38 a.m. Saturday: Hooper Bay residents take shelter

As of Saturday morning, 110 people were sheltering at the Hooper Bay School, according to a Vice Principal Brittany Taraba. She says more have been coming in throughout the day on Saturday.

Tribal Chief Edgar Tall says at least three houses have moved off their foundations. He estimates two can be salvaged but one broke in half and will need major repairs.

He says he’s never seen a storm like this.

“Not in my whole life,” Tall said. “Some people that are older than me, since they were children.”

Tall says the high tide is still up to the road, and many residences are still without electricity. No injuries, fatalities or missing persons have been reported.

The school has basic supplies, but Taraba says they are hoping to get cots and more water bottles. Last night people slept on sleeping bags and mats on the floor.

Original story, Saturday morning:

A powerful storm is slamming Western Alaska, with reports of major flooding, high winds and widespread damage in numerous coastal communities.

The storm is the remnants of what was Typhoon Merbok, and forecasters have predicted it could be one of the worst storms to hit Alaska’s western coast in recent history.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the communities impacted by the storm Saturday morning, and in a 9:40 a.m. Twitter post said that the state had not yet received reports of injuries.

The extent of the damage, however, wasn't immediately clear Saturday, but social media posts from several communities documented high winds, high waters and power outages overnight and into the morning. Nearly all of Alaska's western coast remains under a flood warning through Sunday morning, with the weather service warning of water inundating low-lying property and shoreline erosion.

In a video recorded Friday in Hooper Bay, 63-year-old Judy Bunyon describes it as the worst storm she’s seen since childhood. The video showed water flooding homes and wind tearing off roofs.

In Golovin, the National Weather Service reported around 7:30 a.m. that everyone is safe, but major flooding continues.

“The highest water levels are not expected until early this afternoon, so flooding will likely get worse,” the weather service said in a Facebook post . “Water is entirely surrounding the school, homes and structures are flooded, at least a couple homes floating off the foundation, some older fuel tanks are tilted over, waves are starting to push into the community driven by 60 mph winds.”

A photo from Nome showed Front Street completely flooded.

In Chevak, one person wrote: “Practically all boats and sheds sunk/floated away.”

The weather service is also reporting high water and flooding in Kotlik Saturday morning, and significant waves in Shaktoolik.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editor’s note: If you live in a community impacted by the historic storm, we’d like to hear from you. If you’re interested in speaking with a reporter at KYUK, please reach out: news@kyuk.org or 907-543-1916. To speak to a reporter in Anchorage who is helping us report this story reach out to news@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8444. Thank you.