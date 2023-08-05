Former Akiachak school teacher found guilty of sexually abusing minors

It took 12 jurors two and a half hours of deliberation to find John Mark Hammonds guilty of all 15 felony counts of sexual abuse and assault on a minor.

Ten of the 12 jury members were Alaska Native, three of them lived outside the city of Bethel, and there was just one woman.

After the state showed 92 exhibits and called 31 witnesses, including each of his victims, his ex-wife, and one of their children, Hammonds’ defense called just one witness.

As Judge Terrence Haas read the verdict, Hammonds was expressionless.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.