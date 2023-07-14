© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Safety

Nearly two years after his arrest, the trial of a former Akiachak teacher is set to begin

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:43 AM AKDT
John Mark Hammonds is slated to be arraigned in Bethel.
Josiah Swope
/
KYUK
John Mark Hammonds is slated to be arraigned in Bethel.

Jury selection will begin on Monday, July 17 in the case against John Mark Hammonds, a former Akiachak sixth-grade teacher. Once the jury is empaneled and sworn in, the trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

Hammonds was a sixth-grade teacher who worked in the Yupiit School district for four years until his arrest in late 2021. He is facing 15 felony counts of sexual abuse and assault on a minor and one misdemeanor. If convicted, Hammonds faces up to 99 years imprisonment per felony count.

Tags
Public Safety Alaska Public Media NewsAlaska State News
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello
Related Content
Load More