In Newtok, decades of erosion have finally caught up to the school By Emily Schwing, Francisco Martínezcuello Published December 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM AKST Listen • 9:25 Emily Schwing / KYUKIn January 2024, construction crews will return to Newtok to continue a project to demolish five classrooms at the public school. In the last two years, more than 50 feet of land has been lost to erosion along the banks of the Ninglick River. The back end of the school is right at the river's edge.