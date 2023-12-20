© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Field Notes

In Newtok, decades of erosion have finally caught up to the school

By Emily Schwing,
Francisco Martínezcuello
Published December 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
In January 2024, construction crews will return to Newtok to continue a project to demolish five classrooms at the public school. In the last two years, more than 50 feet of land has been lost to erosion along the banks of the Ninglick River. The back end of the school is right at the river's edge.
Emily Schwing
/
KYUK
In January 2024, construction crews will return to Newtok to continue a project to demolish five classrooms at the public school. In the last two years, more than 50 feet of land has been lost to erosion along the banks of the Ninglick River. The back end of the school is right at the river's edge.
Field Notes
Emily Schwing
Emily Schwing is a long-time Alaska-based reporter.
See stories by Emily Schwing
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello
Related Content
Load More