KYUK says goodbye to Max Angellan, long serving board chair

KYUK is saddened to learn about the recent passing of the long-serving chairperson of the KYUK Board of Directors, Max Angellan of Kwethluk. We extend our condolences to his family and friends.

Angellan served on KYUK’s Board of Directors for 20 years, and as the chairperson for 15 of those. He joined KYUK's governing body in 2001, as the organization was emerging from near bankruptcy. During his tenure KYUK reestablished financial sustainability, increased Yup’ik content creation, and went on to become a highly-decorated media organization. He also kept KYUK focused on serving Yup'ik speaking village residents, who rely on KYUK every day for accurate and trustworthy information about the region, the nation, and the world.

Angellan’s voice on the board was always one of kindness. At every meeting he would thank staff for their efforts. He made new directors feel welcome and long-serving ones eager to unite for meetings. For these qualities, he was elected board chair year-after-year by his fellow directors. He was happy to see KYUK achieve our goal of winning prestigious national press awards, such as the Edward R. Murrow national awards and the Associated Press National Award in 2021, the year of the organization's 50th anniversary.

KYUK is the longest serving native-owned media organization in North America, and Max played his role in our continued existence. He will be greatly missed at our board meetings, where he could be counted on for his encouragement and friendliness, but his legacy will live on through KYUK’s continued service to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.