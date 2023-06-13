KYUK services impacted by internet and cell outages

Notice a problem?

A large-scale internet and cell service outage in the area is hampering KYUK services and causing issues with everything from our ability to provide NPR programming, to our website and online stream.

We're doing everything we can to continue bringing you the news and information you rely on us for — and we'll keep you updated as we adapt and develop some workarounds.

In the meantime, if you have questions you can email office@kyuk.org or give us a call at 907-543-3131.