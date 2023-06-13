© 2023 KYUK
Alaska State News

KYUK services impacted by internet and cell outages

KYUK | By Shane Iverson
Published June 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM AKDT
A large-scale internet and cell service outage in the area is hampering KYUK services and causing issues with everything from our ability to provide NPR programming, to our website and online stream.

We're doing everything we can to continue bringing you the news and information you rely on us for — and we'll keep you updated as we adapt and develop some workarounds.

In the meantime, if you have questions you can email office@kyuk.org or give us a call at 907-543-3131.

Shane Iverson
Shane has been serving as General Manager since 2016. He joined KYUK as a journalist before he was promoted to radio director. He coaches several youth sports teams and enjoys hunting and fishing for his family and friends.
