Bethel Warriors teams host at home, compete in the Lower 48 as they race toward the end of fall

Bethel Warriors sports teams spread out across the country for competitions last weekend, with the end of fall in sight.

The high school boys and girls teams traveled to Irvine, California to compete in the Woodbridge Classic.

Bethel’s boys varsity team came in 16th out of 108 teams , with senior Ned Peters placing 41st out of almost 250 runners. The varsity girls came in 18th, with freshman Claire Dyment placing 40th out of 170 runners.

The Lady Warriors hosted Western Alaska teams for a three-day volleyball tournament at home. The Lady Warriors played strong on Sept.19, the first day of the tournament, defeating Kotzebue 3-0.

The following day, Bethel’s junior varsity team defeated the Hooper Bay Lady Warriors 3-0, and Kotzebue came back to beat the Lady Warriors varsity team 3-2. The Warriors also suffered another loss the same evening to Barrow, 3-0.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, Bethel’s junior varsity team beat Hooper Bay twice, and while the Lady Warriors fought hard, they lost to Barrow 3-0, and to Kotzebue 3-2 later that day.

Elsewhere in Alaska, middle school cross country runner Maya Iverson placed 10th out of almost 50 runners from around the state at the girls 5,000 meter Chugiak Mustang Smokin Stampede race on Sept. 21. Overall, Bethel’s Ayaprun Elitnaurvik girls’ team placed third out of middle school teams. For middle school boys, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik placed fourth as a team.

Both the Bethel Regional High School boys and girls cross country teams will be defending their regional team titles this weekend. The Big West Division II Regional Meet will be hosted by Barrow High School in Utqiaġvik on Sept. 28. There, only the top team and top 10 individuals will qualify for state.

Both Bethel teams won regions last year. The Warrior boys went on to place fifth at state and the girls placed sixth.