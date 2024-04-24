Nunapitchuk Relocation

-
As the village of Nunapitchuk vies for funding to relocate, they need paperwork, proof, and plans. This fall, Nunapitchuk was selected as a testing ground for a new approach to climate-driven village relocation.
-
“These are water plants, constant water plants. They're not regular grass.” Morris Alexie said, pointing at the wet land off the boardwalk. “This is becoming a norm everywhere.”
-
The law enforcement building in Nunapitchuk sits on the shore of the dynamic Johnson River, which runs through the village. And the building is right on the shore. The riverbank has eroded to a foot away from one of the building's stilts.
-
The tundra village of Nunapitchuk sits on top of a high concentration of permafrost, but it’s melting. In the first of a four part series, KYUK visited Nunapitchuk to see how the warming is affecting home lives.