Raymond Alexie’s perfect season continues with 2023 Akiak Dash victory

Nineteen-year-old Raymond Alexie’s perfect mushing season continued by winning the 2023 Akiak Dash in commanding fashion. The Kwethluk musher arrived in Bethel shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 28 after outpacing a field of 15 mushers from Bethel to Akiak and back.

Alexie won the Season Opener, the Holiday Classic, and the prestigious Bogus Creek 150 two weeks ago. Alexie’s first victory came in his fourth running of the race; he placed second in the 2022 Bogus Creek 150.

This year's race began with a mass start at noon on the Kuskokwim River in front of Bethel. Alexie was the first to the halfway mark in Akiak, outrunning Mike Williams Jr. and Charlie Chingliak. There was no required rest in this year’s race. After a quick turn around, Alexie extended his lead on the return trip to Bethel.

Alexie takes home a winner’s check for about $4,700 from the race’s $30,000 purse.

