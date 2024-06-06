© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
KYUK receives 2 national Public Media Journalists Association awards

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published June 6, 2024 at 2:08 PM AKDT
PMJA

KYUK has been honored with two national awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) for work completed in 2023.

KYUK received first place for Investigative Reporting for the series “Lost in Translation,” on unintelligible disaster relief information in the wake of Typhoon Merbok. Listen to or read the series here:

The storm surge from Typhoon Merbok brought high water 17 miles inland to Chevak from the Bering Sea coast, where boats parked on the Ninglikfak River were tossed around like bathtub toys. These boats aren’t just for recreation; they offer residents here a way to access subsistence food resources, including fish and moose.
Alaska State News
Lost in translation: FEMA sent ‘unintelligible’ disaster relief application information to Alaska Natives impacted by Typhoon Merbok
Emily Schwing
A California-based translation company was paid to translate documents into Yup'ik and Iñupiaq, but failed to do it accurately.
The remnants of typhoon Merbok left Newtok’s coastline littered with storm debris in September,
Public Safety
Company to refund FEMA for botched Yup'ik and Iñupiaq translations
Emily Schwing
A translation service company that contracted with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offer disaster relief information to Alaska Natives will reimburse the federal agency for work that has been deemed indecipherable.
FEMA translation issues after Typhoon Merbok
Joining us for “Coffee at KYUK” today are Emily Schwing and Rashah McChesney. They are both here to talk about Schwing’s coverage of translation issues with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s outreach to those in our region impacted by Typhoon Merbok.
Boats and other gear used in subsistence fishing and hunting lie damaged or destroyed along Chevak’s coastline after the village was hit by remnants of Typhoon Merbok.
Public Safety
FEMA announced a new Merbok disaster aid application deadline this week; it closes in a few days
Emily Schwing
Anyone impacted by Typhoon Merbok who has not already applied for federal assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency can still apply, but the process is unclear and the agency’s deadline is tight.
The hurricane-force winds and high water brought by Typhoon Merbok leveled storage sheds and destroyed boats and hunting and fishing equipment that Alaska Native people use for subsistence. In response, the Federal Emergency Management Agency made those items eligible for disaster relief and recovery funds.
Public Safety
FEMA under civil rights investigation after ‘unintelligible’ disaster relief application information was sent to Alaska Natives
Emily Schwing
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is investigating whether there are systemic problems with the way FEMA works with Alaska’s Indigenous communities.

KYUK also received second place for Use of Sound for the story “New ‘Fire Lab’ helps train Bethel firefighters to respond to blazes,” on Bethel’s fire response training facility. Listen to the story here:

Public Safety
New ‘Fire Lab’ helps train Bethel firefighters to respond to blazes
Francisco Martínezcuello
There are shipping containers stacked all over Bethel, but the three stacked containers on a lot next to Bethel’s dog pound and the city's sewage lagoon aren’t like any others.They’re meant to be set on fire.

These national awards reflect KYUK’s commitment to the people we live with and serve on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Our reporting would not be possible without the support and collaboration of our fellow community members – we share these awards with you. Quyana.
Arts, Culture & Community Features
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
Sage Smiley
