LISTEN: KYUK’s newsroom sits down to discuss stories from 2023
KYUK reporters Francisco Martínezcuello, Evan Erickson, and news director Sage Smiley sat down for an episode of "Coffee at KYUK" to talk about just a few of the hundreds of stories from the past year.
Find links to the articles discussed during this episode of "Coffee at KYUK" below.
January
Avian flu and issues with the bypass mail mean hard times for holiday bakers - Jan. 5, 2023
February
High school students build a pair of igloos - Feb. 16, 2023
March
Lower Kuskokwim School District works on a test to measure Yugtun in a Yup’ik way - March 20, 2023
April
Bethel City Manager announces his retirement - April 3, 2023
Bethel intervenes in federal trawl lawsuit - June 15, 2023
Critical staff positions at the City of Bethel remain open - June 26, 2023
City of Bethel settles lawsuits - July 9, 2023
May
Ice jam flooding prompts disaster declaration from the governor - May 15, 2023
First Lady Jill Biden visits Bethel - May 18, 2023
Native voices at the forefront during FLOTUS visit - May 21, 2023
June
Sea cable cut has major ramifications for internet access all over Bethel - June 14, 2023
Subsistence harvesting starts up: Smelt, fiddleheads, and new culture camps for kids in the Yupiit School District - June 2023
July
Bethel’s off-the-road car show - July 28, 2023
Kimberly Fitka O’Domin’s body is found. Her funeral takes place a month later. July - August 2023
August
Evidence of dinosaurs ‘everywhere’ in Yukon River communities - Aug. 15, 2023
September
Toksook Bay Blackberry Festival - Sept. 8, 2023
Remembering Eugene ‘Buzzy’ Peltola, Jr. - Sept. 18, 2023
October
Searching for survivors in Church Slough - Oct. 14, 2023
Fuel barge visits Kuskokwim communities for the final time before freeze-up - Oct. 18, 2023
November
203 gallons of fuel spill into Steamboat Slough - Nov. 5, 2023
Dozens testify in federal hearing on salmon crisis - Nov. 11, 2023
December
New ‘fire lab’ trains volunteers to respond to blazes - Dec. 6, 2023
First female Orthodox saint in North America will be a Yup’ik woman from Kwethluk - Dec. 14, 2023
Quyana cakneq for listening in to KYUK’s news on 640AM and reading here on KYUK.org. Stay tuned for a more comprehensive wrap-up of KYUK’s 2023 reporting, dropping on New Year’s Eve.
Until then, Happy New Year from the KYUK newsroom.