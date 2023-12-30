LISTEN: KYUK’s newsroom sits down to discuss stories from 2023

KYUK reporters Francisco Martínezcuello, Evan Erickson, and news director Sage Smiley sat down for an episode of "Coffee at KYUK" to talk about just a few of the hundreds of stories from the past year.

Find links to the articles discussed during this episode of "Coffee at KYUK" below.

January

Avian flu and issues with the bypass mail mean hard times for holiday bakers - Jan. 5, 2023

February

High school students build a pair of igloos - Feb. 16, 2023

March

Lower Kuskokwim School District works on a test to measure Yugtun in a Yup’ik way - March 20, 2023

April

Bethel City Manager announces his retirement - April 3, 2023

Bethel intervenes in federal trawl lawsuit - June 15, 2023

Critical staff positions at the City of Bethel remain open - June 26, 2023

City of Bethel settles lawsuits - July 9, 2023

May

Ice jam flooding prompts disaster declaration from the governor - May 15, 2023

First Lady Jill Biden visits Bethel - May 18, 2023

Native voices at the forefront during FLOTUS visit - May 21, 2023

June

Sea cable cut has major ramifications for internet access all over Bethel - June 14, 2023

Subsistence harvesting starts up: Smelt, fiddleheads, and new culture camps for kids in the Yupiit School District - June 2023

July

Bethel’s off-the-road car show - July 28, 2023

Kimberly Fitka O’Domin’s body is found. Her funeral takes place a month later. July - August 2023

August

Evidence of dinosaurs ‘everywhere’ in Yukon River communities - Aug. 15, 2023

September

Toksook Bay Blackberry Festival - Sept. 8, 2023

Remembering Eugene ‘Buzzy’ Peltola, Jr. - Sept. 18, 2023

October

Searching for survivors in Church Slough - Oct. 14, 2023

Fuel barge visits Kuskokwim communities for the final time before freeze-up - Oct. 18, 2023

November

203 gallons of fuel spill into Steamboat Slough - Nov. 5, 2023

Dozens testify in federal hearing on salmon crisis - Nov. 11, 2023

December

New ‘fire lab’ trains volunteers to respond to blazes - Dec. 6, 2023

First female Orthodox saint in North America will be a Yup’ik woman from Kwethluk - Dec. 14, 2023

Quyana cakneq for listening in to KYUK’s news on 640AM and reading here on KYUK.org. Stay tuned for a more comprehensive wrap-up of KYUK’s 2023 reporting, dropping on New Year’s Eve.

Until then, Happy New Year from the KYUK newsroom.