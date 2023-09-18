© 2023 KYUK
Listen: Eugene 'Buzzy' Peltola Jr. funeral and community reflection

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published September 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM AKDT
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sen. Lisa Murkowski embraces Rep. Mary Peltola at the funeral of Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola Jr. on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski embraces Rep. Mary Peltola at the funeral of Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola, Jr., on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Ana Hoffman reads the obituary of Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola Jr. at the Bethel Regional High School gym on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Several hundred people packed into the Bethel Regional High School gym on Saturday, Sept 16, to mourn the passing of Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. Buzzy died on Sept. 13 in a plane crash near St. Mary’s. Buzzy’s wife, Mary Peltola, is Alaska’s sole representative in Congress.

KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello attended the ceremony and has this audio postcard.

Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
