Listen: Eugene 'Buzzy' Peltola Jr. funeral and community reflection
Several hundred people packed into the Bethel Regional High School gym on Sept. 16, 2023 to mourn the passing of Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., who died on Sept. 13, 2023 in a plane crash near St. Mary’s, Alaska.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski embraces Rep. Mary Peltola at the funeral of Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola, Jr., on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Ana Hoffman reads the obituary of Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola Jr. at the Bethel Regional High School gym on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Several hundred people packed into the Bethel Regional High School gym on Saturday, Sept 16, to mourn the passing of Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. Buzzy died on Sept. 13 in a plane crash near St. Mary’s. Buzzy’s wife, Mary Peltola, is Alaska’s sole representative in Congress.
KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello attended the ceremony and has this audio postcard.
