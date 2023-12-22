LISTEN: Alaska National Guard brings Santa to Tuluksak
Alaska Air National Guard 1st. Lt. Skyler Caldwell, a co-pilot with the 144th Airlift Squadron, lands the C-17 Globemaster III in Bethel, Alaska, in support of Operation Santa, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
Sgt. Marc Marmeto / U.S. Army National Guard
Santa Claus talks to the crew with the 144th Airlift Squadron en route to Bethel, Alaska, in support of Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
Sgt. Marc Marmeto / U.S. Army National Guard
Alaska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Weaver, a loadmaster with the 144th Airlift Squadron, instructs the crew and passengers in safety onboard the aircraft before taking off for Bethel, Alaska, in support of Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
Sgt. Marc Marmeto / U.S. Army National Guard
Santa and Mrs. Claus disembark from a C-17 Globemaster III towards an awaiting UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in support of Operation Santa Claus at Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
Sgt. Marc Marmeto / U.S. Army National Guard
Jenni Ragland, the Salvation Army Operations Coordinator, hands presents to the children in Tuluksak, Alaska, as part of Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 15, 2023. The Alaska National Guard strives to make a positive impact in communities across the state, while simultaneously conducting training to support the governor and fellow Alaskans for domestic operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
Sgt. Marc Marmeto / U.S. Army National Guard
Santa Claus visits with the children of Tuluksak, Alaska as part of Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 15, 2023. The Alaska National Guard strives to make a positive impact in communities across the state, while simultaneously conducting training to support the governor and fellow Alaskans for domestic operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
Sgt. Marc Marmeto / U.S. Army National Guard
Chief Master Sgt. Kim Groat, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaska Air National Guard and Chaplain Kirk Thorsteinson, Alaska National Guard state chaplain, participate in Operation Santa Claus at the rural Alaskan village of Tuluksak, Alaska, Nov. 15, 2023. The Alaska National Guard strives to make a positive impact in communities across the state, while simultaneously conducting training to support the governor and fellow Alaskans for domestic operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
Sgt. Marc Marmeto / U.S. Army National Guard
Santa Claus visits with the children of Tuluksak, Alaska, as part of Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 15, 2023. The Alaska National Guard strives to make a positive impact in communities across the state, while simultaneously conducting training to support the governor and fellow Alaskans for domestic operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
Sgt. Marc Marmeto / U.S. Army National Guard
Alexie Les, 7, tells Santa Claus what he wants for Christmas as part of Operation Santa Claus at Tuluksak, Alaska, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
Sgt. Marc Marmeto / U.S. Army National Guard
Alaska Army National Guard Chaplain Kirk Thorsteinson, the state chaplain, gives ice cream to the children of Tuluksak, Alaska, in support of Operational Santa Claus, Nov. 15, 2023. The Alaska National Guard strives to make a positive impact in communities across the state, while simultaneously conducting training to support the governor and fellow Alaskans for domestic operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
Sgt. Marc Marmeto / U.S. Army National Guard
The Alaska National Guard’s annual community outreach program, Operation Santa Claus, is in its 68th year. Through the program, Mr. and Mrs. Claus and some of their helper elves bring Christmas cheer to communities off the road system.
KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello traveled with the group via Black Hawk helicopter to the village of Tuluksak on Nov. 15. He spoke to Tuluksak School Principal Kary Delsignore and Tuluksak students: Jesslyn Allain, Jennalyn Napoka, Karissa Alexie, Roxanne Alexie, Grace Napoka, Johnalyn Andrew, Irwin Demantle, Sterling Napoka, Krim Hawke, Henry Niski, and seven-year-old Stella in this audio postcard.
Operation Santa Claus Postcard