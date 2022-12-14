© 2022 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Culture & Community Features

Alaska National Guard brings Santa to Scammon Bay. 'It was a real joy'

KYUK | By Nina Kravinsky
Published December 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM AKST
KYU04455.jpg
1 of 13  — KYU04455.jpg
Santa and Mrs. Claus head back to the Black Hawk after a long day of spreading holiday cheer in Scammon Bay, Alaska on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KB904768.jpg
2 of 13  — KB904768.jpg
Residents of Scammon Bay met the Operation Santa Claus at the landing site to take them to the school on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KB904764.jpg
3 of 13  — KB904764.jpg
The Alaska National Guard's Black Hawk in Scammon Bay, Alaska on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KB904779.jpg
4 of 13  — KB904779.jpg
Students welcome a member of the Alaska National Guard at the Scammon Bay School in Scammon Bay, Alaska on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KYU04359.jpg
5 of 13  — KYU04359.jpg
Students sit in the Scammon Bay School gymnasium, awaiting the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in Scammon Bay, Alaska on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KB904864.jpg
6 of 13  — KB904864.jpg
Santa answers middle schoolers' burning questions in Scammon Bay, Alaska on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KYU04381.jpg
7 of 13  — KYU04381.jpg
Kids of all ages received backpacks full of gifts from Operation Santa Claus in Scammon Bay, Alaska on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KYU04376.jpg
8 of 13  — KYU04376.jpg
Gifts were handed out by members of the Alaska National Guard in Scammon Bay, Alaska on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KYU04420.jpg
9 of 13  — KYU04420.jpg
A group of students gathers for a silly photo in Scammon Bay, Alaska on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KYU04440.jpg
10 of 13  — KYU04440.jpg
Two students pose with a stuffed animal they received from Operation Santa Claus in Scammon Bay, Alaska on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KYU04392.jpg
11 of 13  — KYU04392.jpg
Stuffed animals were just one of the possible gifts that children in Scammon Bay could have received from Operation Santa Claus on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KYU04453.jpg
12 of 13  — KYU04453.jpg
Santa trades out his trademark hat for a pair of sunglasses as he prepares to get back into the Black Hawk in Scammon Bay, Alaska on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KYU04461.jpg
13 of 13  — KYU04461.jpg
Residents of Scammon Bay gathered to wave goodbye to the Clauses as the Black Hawk took off on Nov. 16.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Santa Claus ditched his sleigh in favor of one of the Alaska National Guard’s Black Hawk helicopters as part of the Guard’s “Operation Santa” events where they transport the holiday favorite to rural Alaska communities.

Kids in Scammon Bay welcomed a special guest a little bit early this year when Santa and Mrs. Claus visited the community of around 600 near the Bering Sea coast in late November.

Santa ditched his sleigh in favor of one of Alaska National Guard’s Black Hawk helicopters as part of the Guard’s “Operation Santa” events where they transport the holiday favorite to rural Alaska communities. The program has been happening for more than 65 years.

So on a recent day, Santa sat under a basketball net in the Scammon Bay school gym. The building was full of excitement, even from grownups like Gabriel Wilson. Wilson held a daughter in each arm after the girls took a photo with the Clauses.

“It was fun watching my kids,” Wilson said. “It was a real joy.”

His four-year-old daughter, Lynnea, got to confirm some of her suspicions about Santa.

“One of her questions before we came up was: 'Is he gonna have a big belly?'” Wilson said.

This year, the helicopter brought nearly one ton of goodies provided by the Salvation Army to Scammon Bay. Kids and their families got backpacks full of gifts, like school supplies, books and stuffed animals.

Pilot Cade Cross joined the Clauses in Scammon Bay.

“We take part in this because it’s kind of our way of giving back to the community that we’re a part of and really showing that we are committed to everybody. It doesn’t matter if you live in Anchorage or as far out on the west coast as Scammon Bay, we’re going to be able to get out there and support you,” Cross said.

The visit from Santa was also an opportunity for a group of curious middle schoolers to get their questions in.

“Do you have a naughty list?” one asked.

“Of course!” Mrs. Claus replied.

The Clauses were strapped back into the Black Hawk by late afternoon. They traveled to Nuiqsut in early December and will also be headed to Minto this season, according to the National Guard.

Arts, Culture & Community Features
Nina Kravinsky
Nina is a temporary news reporter at KYUK. She comes to Bethel from NPR, where she's a producer at Morning Edition.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky
Related Content
Load More