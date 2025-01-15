-
With warmer weather looming later this week, race managers have rescheduled the 50-mile Holiday Classic sled dog race for Jan. 16.
The Holiday Classic is postponed again. While the trail upriver looked fine on Jan. 10, by the morning of Jan. 11, race officials decided that conditions were unfavorable enough to postpone the race to a later date.
Kwethluk's Raymond Alexie took first place in the out-and-back race between Bethel and the village of Atmautluak.
Due to a lack of snow, the race manager said that first race of the Delta Championship Series must be rescheduled to a yet-to-be-determined date.
Mushers took a team member along for a race over rivers, sloughs, and trails to Kwethluk during the February 50 Doubles race over the weekend.
As the end of 2023 approaches, KYUK’s news team wraps up highlights from a year’s-worth of reporting
The Season Opener is the first race of the second annual Delta Championship Series
Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak took first place with an elapsed time of 2:27.49. Greg Larson of Napaskiak crossed the finish line just three seconds behind him. According to K300 Race Manager Paul Basile, the same two mushers came in neck-and-neck during the last race of last season, but that time Larson took the top prize.
The Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee has announced a sled dog race over the weekend with an increased purse. The K300 Season Opener will begin this weekend;…