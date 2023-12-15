Mushing season opener postponed to Dec. 17 due to incoming storm

Kuskokwim 300 (K300) race organizers have postponed the first mushing race of the season due to forecasted inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 16 according to a post on the K300 website. The National Weather Service in Anchorage has a winter weather advisory in effect for the Kuskokwim Delta between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Dec. 16 with anticipated snow accumulations of between 3 and 5 inches and winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour.

The Season Opener is now scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. It’s a 32-mile race to Atmautluak and back, beginning on the Charles Family Lake across the road from H-Marker Lake in Bethel.

K300 organizers report that as of Dec. 15, 19 racers had registered for the Season Opener. They’ll be competing for a cut of the $25,000 race purse.

The Season Opener is the first of the five-race Delta Championship Series. The next race in the series is the Holiday Classic, tentatively scheduled for Dec. 23.