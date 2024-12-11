Bethel sled dog mushing season opener postponed

The opening race of Bethel’s sled dog mushing season has been postponed due to a lack of snow. While the Season Opener – the first race of the regional Delta Championship Series – was set to kick off on Dec. 14, Kuskokwim 300 Race Manager Paul Basile said that this kind of rescheduling doesn't come as a big surprise.

“We have a pretty good record of getting all seven of our races in every winter,” Basile said. “And we're able to do that just by being flexible and just having races when there's snow and, you know, just kind of bob and weave with the weather as it comes as it's pretty expected.”

Basile said that routes for the opening 32-mile dash and others throughout the season are picked based on conditions at the time and can vary depending on weather. As for this weekend, while the Kuskokwim may be on track to freeze up, Basile said that it's the lack of snow that’s cause for postponement. It’s also about giving the teams a chance to train.

“When we postpone races, just especially early in the season, it's just like, you know, thinking about whether or not the kennels in our region are ready to do it. Yeah, if they haven't been able to train then we should probably give it a little time,” said Basile.

While there’s no set date for the race’s reschedule, Basile said that the Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee plans to assess conditions and make a decision with the goal of giving racers as much notice as possible.