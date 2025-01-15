© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holiday Classic race rescheduled for Jan. 16

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published January 15, 2025 at 12:04 PM AKST
Mushers prepare for the start of the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 Holiday Classic on Dec. 23, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
Mushers prepare for the start of the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 Holiday Classic on Dec. 23, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.

With warmer weather looming later this week, race managers have rescheduled the 50-mile Holiday Classic sled dog race for Jan. 16. This season's race has been rescheduled twice because of poor racing conditions and warm weather.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 16 teams were registered to run in the Holiday Classic, which will begin at 11 a.m. with a mass from the Kuskokwim River in front of Bethel’s small boat harbor.

Teams will race upriver to the Gweek River, and will turn around and head back at a 25-mile marker.

There’s a $25,000 total race purse on the line, which will be divided between finishers based on how they place.
Tags
Kuskokwim 300 Delta Championship Series
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
See stories by Sage Smiley