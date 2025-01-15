Holiday Classic race rescheduled for Jan. 16

With warmer weather looming later this week, race managers have rescheduled the 50-mile Holiday Classic sled dog race for Jan. 16. This season's race has been rescheduled twice because of poor racing conditions and warm weather.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 16 teams were registered to run in the Holiday Classic, which will begin at 11 a.m. with a mass from the Kuskokwim River in front of Bethel’s small boat harbor.

Teams will race upriver to the Gweek River, and will turn around and head back at a 25-mile marker.

There’s a $25,000 total race purse on the line, which will be divided between finishers based on how they place.