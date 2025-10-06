Bethel Warriors runners round out top 5 at Division II cross-country state championship

The Bethel Warriors reminded cross-country teams across the state that they are a team to watch out for at the Division II state championship race held in Palmer on Oct. 4.

Sophomore Cole Iverson and junior Jackson Iverson took fourth and fifth place respectively in the 5,000-meter race out of 69 total racers.

Only weeks earlier, the elder Iverson took first at the Big West 3A regional championship race in Kotzebue, finishing just 10 seconds ahead of his younger brother, who took second.

The Bethel Warrior boys took fourth overall at the state Division II championship.

The Lady Warriors finished seventh overall at state. Senior Rosemarie Dyment managed to beat out much of the Division II pack, placing 23rd out of 64 total runners. Dyment took first at the Sept. 27 regionals in Kotzebue.

Runners from a large number of other, smaller Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities competed in the Division III race at state, including Akiak, Akiachak, Chevak, Chefornak, Hooper Bay, Kwethluk, Kipnuk, Sleetmute, Scammon Bay, St. Mary’s, and Tuluksak.

Among Division III boys, the highest placing runner was senior Payton Nanuk of Hooper Bay, who took 23rd place. For the girls, freshman Kaitlyn Napoka of Tuluksak took 35th place.

With cross-country running in the rearview mirror and wrestling season around the corner, many of the same names will soon be showing what they can bring to the mat. The Bethel Scramble wrestling tournament is scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18 and will be held at both Gladys Jung Elementary and Ayaprun Elitnaurvik.

For a complete list of results from the ASAA State Championship, visit athletic.net.