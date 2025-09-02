Slideshow: 2025 Bethel Cross Country Invitational Pit Race
Young runners from across Western Alaska braved the shifting soils of the Bethel sand pit on Saturday (Aug. 30) for the community’s annual cross country invitational. The race brought nearly 160 athletes to the pit, representing a total of 10 communities.
For high schoolers competing in the 5,000-meter race, the test of endurance also turned into a battle of the siblings. Bethel sophomore Cole Iverson outpaced older brother, junior Jackson Iverson, to take first for the boys. Meanwhile, Bethel senior Rosemarie Dyment put a minute between her and younger sister, sophomore Claire Dyment, to win for the girls.
Another Iverson sibling, eighth-grader Maya Iverson, clinched first for the junior high girls, running a shorter 3,000-meter race. On the boys side, Chevak seventh-grader Cayson Ulroan repeated his victory in 2024’s invitational, placing first.
Among elementary schoolers who ran in the invitational, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik fourth-grader Cikigaq Owen Basile placed first in the 3,000-meter race for the boys. For the girls, Gladys Jung Elementary fourth-grader Malia Laraux took the top spot.
Next up, the Bethel Warriors are headed to Anchorage to race in the Mountain City Christian Academy invite on Sept. 5.
Find the full Bethel Cross Country Invitational Pit Race results here.