© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slideshow: 2025 Bethel Cross Country Invitational Pit Race

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:23 AM AKDT
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
1 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-6782.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
2 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-6811.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
3 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-6835.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
4 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-6826.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
5 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-6838.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
6 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-6925.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
7 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-7118.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
8 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-6904.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
9 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-7144.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
10 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-7297.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
11 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-7155.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
12 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-7454.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
13 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-7529.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
14 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/_MG_1149.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
15 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/250830_SIverson_PitRace-7773.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Shane Iverson
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
16 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/_MG_1163.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
17 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/_MG_1182.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
18 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/_MG_1261.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
19 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/_MG_1334.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
20 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/_MG_1340.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
21 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/_MG_1368.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
22 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/_MG_1410.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
23 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/_MG_1423.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
24 of 24  — 250830_PitRace/_MG_1433.jpg
Young runners from across Western Alaska run in Bethel’s annual cross country invitational on August 30, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK

Young runners from across Western Alaska braved the shifting soils of the Bethel sand pit on Saturday (Aug. 30) for the community’s annual cross country invitational. The race brought nearly 160 athletes to the pit, representing a total of 10 communities.

For high schoolers competing in the 5,000-meter race, the test of endurance also turned into a battle of the siblings. Bethel sophomore Cole Iverson outpaced older brother, junior Jackson Iverson, to take first for the boys. Meanwhile, Bethel senior Rosemarie Dyment put a minute between her and younger sister, sophomore Claire Dyment, to win for the girls.

Another Iverson sibling, eighth-grader Maya Iverson, clinched first for the junior high girls, running a shorter 3,000-meter race. On the boys side, Chevak seventh-grader Cayson Ulroan repeated his victory in 2024’s invitational, placing first.

Among elementary schoolers who ran in the invitational, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik fourth-grader Cikigaq Owen Basile placed first in the 3,000-meter race for the boys. For the girls, Gladys Jung Elementary fourth-grader Malia Laraux took the top spot.

Next up, the Bethel Warriors are headed to Anchorage to race in the Mountain City Christian Academy invite on Sept. 5.

Find the full Bethel Cross Country Invitational Pit Race results here.
Sports
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson