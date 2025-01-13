Warriors basketball teams sweep Dean Cummings Memorial Tournament in Delta Junction

The Bethel Warriors boys and girls basketball teams returned home as tournament champions after sweeping the Dean Cummings Memorial Tournament hosted by Delta Junction High School from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11.

On the first day of the tournament, the Warrior boys bested Fairbanks’ Hutchison Hawks 59-47. The beat the Redington Huskies of Wasilla the following day, 46-36. In the Jan. 11 championship match, the hometown Delta Junction Huskies went down hard to the Warrior boys as Bethel won 64-48.

The Lady Warriors joined the boys in dominating the tournament, winning against the Nenana Lady Lynx on the first day of the tournament 44-26. They continued on to beat the Glenallen Lady Panthers in a low-scoring nail-biter, 23-22. For the championship match, the Lady Warriors maintained a lead over the Craig Lady Panthers throughout all four quarters to win 48-36.

Next up is a home tournament. The Warriors host the Seward Seahawks, Galena Hawks, and Su Valley Rams for the Donlin Gold Tournament at the Warrior Dome from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18.