Warriors basketball squads host first home games of season against Anchorage and Akiachak

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published January 6, 2025 at 2:42 PM AKST
Bethel Warriors senior Madden Cockroft passes inside the paint during a game against the Service High School Cougars junior varsity basketball team at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on Jan. 4, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
Bethel Warriors senior Madden Cockroft passes inside the paint during a game against the Service High School Cougars junior varsity basketball team at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on Jan. 4, 2025.

The Bethel Warriors basketball squads tipped off their first home games of the season at the Warrior Dome on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, hosting the junior varsity teams of Anchorage’s Service High School Cougars and the Akiachak Huskies' varsity squads.

On Jan. 3, the Warriors varsity boys and girls saw very different outcomes in matches against the Cougars JV teams. While the boys played a game of catch-up against the Cougars to lose 42-48, the Warrior girls trounced the Lady Cougars 56-15.

On Jan. 4, the Lady Warriors repeated their decisive victory over the Lady Cougars, winning 63-20. The Warrior boys came back from their Jan. 3 loss to beat out the Cougars 59-47.

On both Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, the Akiachak Husky boys prevailed over the JV Warriors, winning 66-48 on the first day and then squeaking by to win 61-59 on the second day. But the JV Lady Warriors flipped the script in matches against the Lady Huskies, winning 35-26 and 23-18.

Next weekend, the Warrior boys and girls varsity teams descend on the Interior for the Dean Cummings Memorial Basketball Tournament at Delta Junction High School.

Bethel Warriors senior Kyana Harpak defends against the Service High School JV Lady Cougars basketball team at the Warrior Dome on Jan. 4, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
Bethel Warriors senior Kyana Harpak defends against the Service High School JV Lady Cougars basketball team at the Warrior Dome in Jan. 4, 2025.
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
