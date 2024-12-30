Bethel Warriors kick off basketball season strong in Kodiak

The Bethel Warriors kicked off the basketball season in style this weekend in Kodiak for the 56th Annual Joe Floyd Basketball Tournament. Both the boys and girls teams defeated the hometown Kodiak Bears in their respective first games of the season, both taking second place overall.

In the girls’ match, the Lady Warriors maintained a wide lead over the Bears throughout the entire game, winning 56-14. The boys, on the other hand, were down a point to the Bears at the end of the first half, but crept back to win 46-38 on the first night of the tournament.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, the tides turned for the Warriors, with the boys and girls both succumbing to the Monroe Catholic Rams out of Fairbanks. The Lady Warriors trailed the Lady Rams the whole game to lose 30-57, while the boys struggled to find shots both outside and inside the perimeter, going down hard to the Rams, 30-69.

Melanie Fredericks Bethel Warriors senior Kyana Harpak and sophomore Jackson Iverson pose with awards for winning the Hoop Shoot free throw competition at the 56th Annual Joe Floyd Basketball Tournament at Kodiak High School on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.

On the third and final day of the tournament, the Warriors redeemed themselves against the Homer Mariners. The girls came back from being a point down at the end of the third quarter to win 50-43, and the boys flexed their 3-point game to maintain a healthy lead throughout and win 73-64.

Warriors sophomore Jackson Iverson won the boys' Hoop Shoot free throw competition, sinking 70 out of 75 shots. Teammates Madden Cockroft and Ethan Wheeler were both recognized by coaches by being named to the All-Tournament team.

For the girls, senior Kyana Harpak won the Hoop Shoot, and joined teammate Briella Herron in receiving All-Tournament recognition.

Next, the Warrior boys and girls host Anchorage’s Service Cougars junior varsity team Jan. 3 through Jan. 4 at the Warrior Dome.