Warrior boys basketball team takes first and Lady Warriors take second at Nikiski Tournament

Bethel Regional High School’s varsity basketball teams traveled to Kenai on Wednesday, Jan. 10 to play against the Kardinals at Kenai Central High School. The Lady Warriors won 59-23 and the boys team won 77-39.

Both teams then went to Nikiski on Thursday, Jan. 11 to compete in the 35th Annual Rus Hitchcock Tip-off Tournament.

The Lady Warriors finished in second place. On Jan. 11, the girls beat the Homer Mariners 56-25. Their next opponents were the Metlakatla Miss Chiefs on Jan. 12, where the Warriors came up short and lost 56-43. The team bounced back on Jan. 13 against the Nikiski Bulldogs to win 49-22.

The Lady Warriors also took first in the Hot Shot competition and two seniors, Allie Alexie and Isabel Lieb, were named to the All-Tournament team. Lieb was also the Rus Hitchcock Scrappy Award recipient for her hustle and heart throughout the tournament.

On the boys’ side, the Warrior squad bested all three teams they faced, not only taking first place but also receiving the coveted Sportsmanship Award.

The Warrior boys beat the Homer Mariners 72-46 on Jan. 11, then Metlakatla 61-45 on Jan. 12, and finished against the Nikiski Bulldogs 69-36 on Jan. 13.

Senior Greg Turner and freshman Ethan Wheeler earned All Tournament honors. Wheeler was also the Free Throw Champ.

The Donlin Gold Tournament starts on Thursday, Jan. 18 in Bethel, where the Warriors will host Homer, Unalakleet, and Valdez.