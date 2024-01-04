Bethel basketball teams play hard, come up short at Ketchikan tournament

Bethel Regional High School's boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Ketchikan High School for three days to compete in the annual Clarke Cochrane Christmas Classic. Teams from across the state and the Pacific Northwest went head to head in a tournament bracket from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29.

On the first day, the Lady Warriors faced the Lady Kings from Ketchikan and lost 53-23. The Lady Warriors also came up short on the second day of the Christmas Classic when they faced the Crook County Cowgirls, a high school team out of Oregon. The final score of that game was 67-39. On the last day of the tournament, the Lady Warriors went up against the Metlakatla Chiefs and ultimately lost 51 to 36.

The boys had similar results, losing to the Ketchikan Kings on the first day of competition 80-55. Their second day opponent was Anchorage's Grace Christian Grizzlies, and the Warriors lost 59-44. The Warriors faced the Metlakatla Chiefs on the last day of the tournament in a nail-biter, with the Warriors just missing out on a win by two points. The final score was 72-70 in favor of the Chiefs.