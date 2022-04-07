Bethel schools take home gold in the state archery tournament

Bethel schools took home gold in the state archery tournament last week. Teams competed in two competitions: bullseye, where athletes shoot at circular targets, and 3D, where they shoot at foam animals.

In the bullseye competition, Gladys Jung placed first in the team elementary division. Bethel Regional High School placed first in the high school division, and Bethel placed as runner-up in the middle school division.

In the high school individual competition, Bethel Regional High School archer Jordan Wheeler placed first overall in the girls division, and Luke Snow placed first overall in the boys division. Kiley Twito placed as the overall runner-up in the girls division, and Ellis Johnson placed as the overall runner-up in the boys division.

In the 3D competition, Gladys Jung placed first in the team elementary division. Bethel placed as runner-up in the middle school division, and Bethel Regional High School placed as runner-up in the high school division.

In the elementary school individual competition, Glady Jung archer Madasyn Evans placed first overall in the girls division, and Kody Henderson placed first overall in the boys division. For the high school individual competition, Bethel Regional High School archer Jordan Wheeler placed as the overall runner-up in the girls division, and Ellis Johnson placed as the overall runner-up in the boys division.

Bethel teams will compete in the Western National Archery Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah from April 29 to April 30.