Search underway for overdue snowmachiner

An man who was traveling from Chevak to Scammon Bay on a snowmachine has been missing since the afternoon of Jan 1.

Alaska State Troopers say that they got a report late New Year's Day that a 25-year-old male on a blue and white snowmachine was overdue. According to a trooper report, the man had left Chevak at around 3:00 p.m. Troopers have not made the missing man’s name public.

According to the report, ground search teams from Chevak and Scammon Bay searched the 21-mile route between the two communities; there were no signs of the snowmachine or its driver. The state troopers’ report says that poor weather prevented an aerial search on Tuesday, Jan 2, but the ground search did continue. On Wednesday, Jan. 3, troopers say that an Alaska Air National Guard C-130 conducted an aerial search to support the ground search.

Troopers say that the missing snowmachiner has not been located, but that the search is ongoing.