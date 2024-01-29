Chevak's hardware store destroyed by fire

Chevak’s hardware store caught fire on Jan. 29. Without the equipment to put out the blaze, the community decided to let the building burn.

A number of homes and at least one apartment were evacuated, and electricity in one section of town was shut off.

According to Peter Tuluk, general manager of KCUK, the community’s public radio station that serves Chevak, Hooper Bay, and Scammon Bay is also off air.

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story. KYUK will have more in our evening newscast.