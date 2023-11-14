Alakanuk man convicted of 12 counts, including sexual assault, incest, assault, and kidnapping

On Nov. 9, a man from Alakanuk was found guilty of a dozen charges ranging from sexual assault and kidnapping to incest and manufacturing alcohol.

All of the convictions stemmed from an event that occurred around Feb. 14, 2019, when Paul James Jr., who is 47, gave homebrew that he made to four people under the age of 21. When three of them left his Alakanuk home, James sexually assaulted and strangled the remaining female, who was related to him.

A jury made up of residents from Bethel and nearby villages heard from 19 witnesses throughout the three-week trial, including the victim in this case as well as two victims from prior incidents involving James. It took the jury only one hour and fifteen minutes to deliberate and return verdicts.

James is being held without bail pending sentencing which is scheduled for March 19, 2024. He faces a sentencing range between 57 years and six months to 550 years.