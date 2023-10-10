Alaska State Troopers report fatal boat accident in Napakiak

A Napakiak woman has died after a boat she was on sank.

Alaska State Troopers said that they got a report at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, that two people on a boat coming from Napakiak were overdue.

According to the report, a search was launched and a village police officer found the boat submerged downriver. Marcella Jimmie, 44, was found dead and a man was found on the riverbank wet and hypothermic.

Troopers said that they’ve notified the next of kin and are still investigating.