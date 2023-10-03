Alaska State Troopers say 2 people were found dead in the Yukon River near Nulato

Alaska State Troopers say that two people were found dead in the Yukon River near Nulato on Friday, Sept. 29.

According to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers, they received a report that Arlene Ivanoff, age 55 of Nulato, and Fredrick Stickman, age 37 of Nulato, had been found dead in the river, along with their unoccupied boat.

The initial investigation points to a boating accident that led to the drowning deaths of both victims, the dispatch says. The investigation is ongoing, but troopers say that they don’t believe there is evidence of foul play.