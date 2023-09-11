© 2023 KYUK
Public Safety

FEMA Disaster Assistance teams visiting Tuluksak

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published September 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM AKDT
Mark Leary
/
Bethel Search and Rescue

On Sept. 6, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that disaster assistance teams had scheduled a visit to Tuluksak to help people register for disaster assistance from the ice jam and snowmelt flooding that occurred this past spring.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 11, representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be in Tuluksak. They will set up at the Hall of Elders in Tuluksak School to register survivors for disaster assistance, and to answer questions about the application process and what happens next.

According to a press release, immediately following registration, housing inspectors will travel to the applicants’ damaged properties to perform a home and personal property inspection. FEMA staff will always have appropriate federal identification and will never charge for assistance.

If unable to apply with FEMA specialists in the field, you can also register by calling FEMA’s Alaska Hotline at 866-342-1699 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. AKDT, Monday through Sunday. In addition, you can register by visiting disasterassistance.gov or by using the FEMA mobile app.

Language assistance is available for individuals who do not speak English well. If you require assistance, call or text 907-727-6221 or send an email to FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov. You can also notify staff in the field.

Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello
